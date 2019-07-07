Two die after train hits truck in Gazipur

The accident took place at 4am on Monday at Dhirasram Station, said Samir Chandra Sutradhar, chief of Sadar Police Station.

The dead have been identified as truck driver and his assistant. Police could not provide their names.

The injured have been sent to Gazipur Shahid Tajuddin Ahmed Medical College Hospital for treatment.

"A sand-laden truck broke down after it got up on the rail track. The truck then collapsed after a Dhaka-bound intercity Maitree Express train from Kolkata crashed into it” said Abul Kalam, a resident of Dakhin Khan area.

One person died on the spot while three others were injured, said Abul Kalam, adding that another died after the injured were taken to the hospital.

Locals rescued two injured persons and sent them to hospital after the train collided with the truck at Dhirasram area, said OC Samir.