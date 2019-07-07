Narayanganj madrasa principal remanded after alleged rape, sex abuse of 12 students

Police sought 10 days of remand for Baitul Huda Cadet Madrasa Principal Maulana Al Amin in a petition heard by Narayanganj Senior Judicial Magistrate Kausar Ahmed on Sunday.

The charges against Al Amin in the case are brought under the Pornography Control Act and the Digital Security Act over the recovery of obscene materials from his mobile phone and computer, Court Police Inspector Md Habibur Rahman said.

A Rapid Action Battalion or RAB official started the case at Fatulla Police Station against the teacher after his arrest on June 27.

The mother of one of the alleged victims on behalf of their families also initiated another case against Al Amin under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act.

RAB said the principal had admitted to raping or sexually abusing the 12 students.