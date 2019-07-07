Narayanganj madrasa principal remanded after alleged rape, sex abuse of 12 students
Narayanganj Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 07 Jul 2019 08:32 PM BdST Updated: 07 Jul 2019 08:32 PM BdST
A Narayanganj court has granted police five days to question in custody a madrasa principal who is accused of raping, attempted rape of or sexually abusing 12 female students.
Police sought 10 days of remand for Baitul Huda Cadet Madrasa Principal Maulana Al Amin in a petition heard by Narayanganj Senior Judicial Magistrate Kausar Ahmed on Sunday.
The charges against Al Amin in the case are brought under the Pornography Control Act and the Digital Security Act over the recovery of obscene materials from his mobile phone and computer, Court Police Inspector Md Habibur Rahman said.
A Rapid Action Battalion or RAB official started the case at Fatulla Police Station against the teacher after his arrest on June 27.
The mother of one of the alleged victims on behalf of their families also initiated another case against Al Amin under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act.
RAB said the principal had admitted to raping or sexually abusing the 12 students.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Rohingya repatriation must occur as quickly as possible: Malaysia
- Narayanganj madrasa principal remanded after alleged rape, sex abuse of 12 students
- Key suspect arrested over Wari child’s rape, murder
- Two die after train hits truck in Gazipur
- Madrasa teacher says he raped eight students in Netrokona: Police
- Dubai-bound passenger arrested with hundreds of yaba pills at Chattogram airport
- Autorickshaw driver, associate ‘admit raping’ passenger in Chattogram
- Mayor Atiqul urges people to accept ‘temporary’ sufferings over rickshaw ban
- Hasina returns to Dhaka after China visit
- Nursery student found dead in empty flat in Old Dhaka
Most Read
- It’s cricket time: MPs to fight in World Cup
- Madrasa teacher says he raped eight students in Netrokona: Police
- BTRC unmoved as Grameenphone seeks arbitration on disputed demand after bandwidth block
- Warner heroics for Australia are in vain as defeat to S Africa sets up England semi-final
- Messi sent off as Argentina beat Chile 2-1
- Mayor Atiqul urges people to accept ‘temporary’ sufferings over rickshaw ban
- Two die after train hits truck in Gazipur
- Autorickshaw driver, associate ‘admit raping’ passenger in Chattogram
- As New Zealand fights online hate, the internet’s darkest corners resist
- Police say Wari child was raped before murder