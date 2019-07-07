Key suspect arrested over Wari child’s rape, murder

The suspect, Harun-or-Rashid, 26, was arrested on Saturday night, said Md Asaduzzaman Ripon, additional deputy commissioner of DMP's east division.

Harun, a native of Cumilla, used to live on the seventh floor of the building where the victim's body was found. The girl used to live with her family on the sixth floor of the building.

The body of the victim was found in an empty flat on Friday night. A doctor from the forensic department of Dhaka Medical College Hospital confirmed that the girl was raped before being murdered on Saturday, citing evidence found in the medical test.

The victim's father Abdus Salam is a businessman in Nawabpur. He bought the apartment in February and moved in there with his family.

The child was the youngest among Salam's four children and a nursery student of Silverdale Preparatory & Girls High School at Wari.

After taking permission from her mother, the child left her apartment on Friday evening to play with other children of the building as she did every day. The family began to search for her as she had remained missing since then.

Family members called police after they found her blood-stained body lying on the floor with a rope around her neck.

“The child was raped and strangled,” Dr Sohel Mahmud, chief of the forensic department of DMCH, had told bdnews24.com.

She was later buried at the Azimpur graveyard on Saturday evening after a post-mortem examination.