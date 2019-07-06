Home > Bangladesh

PM Hasina on her way back to Dhaka from Beijing

  Reazul Bashar from China,  bdnews24.com

Published: 06 Jul 2019 10:23 AM BdST Updated: 06 Jul 2019 10:23 AM BdST

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is on her way back to Bangladesh, ending her five-day official visit to China.

That was Hasina’s first visit to the Asian superpower after forming government for a third straight term.

A VVIP flight of Bangladesh Biman Airlines took off with the prime minister and her delegation from the Beijing airport at 11:05am local time on Saturday.

During her stay in China, Hasina held bilateral talks with President Xi Jinping, made several deals with China, explored ways to resolve the Rohingya crisis and attended annual meeting of the World Economic Forum.

