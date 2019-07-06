Nursery student found dead in empty flat in Old Dhaka
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 06 Jul 2019 01:25 PM BdST Updated: 06 Jul 2019 01:29 PM BdST
Police have recovered the body of a seven-year-old girl, who went missing on Friday evening, from an empty flat in Old Dhaka's Bonogram.
The girl was strangled, according to the police.
The victim has been identified as Afrin Saima, daughter of businessman Adbus Salam in Nawabpur. She was the youngest among Salam's four children and a nursery student of Silverdale Preparatory & Girls High School at Wari.
The body was found in an empty flat on the ninth floor of a building in Bonogram on Friday night. Saima has been living in the same building with her family, police said.
"After taking permission from her mother, Saima left her apartment on Friday evening to play with other children of the building as she did every day,” said Nurul Amin, additional deputy commissioner of DMP's Wari Division.
“Saima had remained missing since then. Family members called police after they found her blood-stained body lying on the floor with a rope around her neck.”
An initial investigation suggests that she was strangled. Several injury marks were found on her face and neck.
It was not immediately clear whether the girl was raped. Police arrested six people in connection with the incident.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Hasina returns to Dhaka after China visit
- Nursery student found dead in empty flat in Old Dhaka
- Xi, Hasina ‘agree’ Rohingyas must return to Myanmar for quick end to crisis
- Hasina pays tribute to Chinese revolution heroes at Tiananmen Square
- Jatiya Party chief HM Ershad needs blood
- Rickshaw ban worries Dhaka commuters
- China, India step in to save Sundarbans being listed as World Heritage in Danger
- China will pursue Myanmar to take back Rohingya refugees: Official
- High Court asks law enforcers to be careful about extrajudicial killings
- Govt cancels Viqarunnisa principal recruitment process after alleged irregularities
Most Read
- For recording her boss’ lewd call, she, not he, will go to jail
- Bangladesh end World Cup campaign with heavy defeat to Pakistan as Shaheen takes 6 wickets
- Wahhabism confronted: Sri Lanka curbs Saudi influence after bombings
- Bangladesh Captain Mashrafe bids farewell to World Cup with praise for mighty Shakib
- Xi, Hasina ‘agree’ Rohingyas must return to Myanmar for quick end to crisis
- Norway politician forced sex on asylum-seekers: Court finds
- Jatiya Party chief HM Ershad needs blood
- Mustafizur 5-for helps Bangladesh restrict Pakistan to 315 after Imam's century
- Ordered deported, migrants hit with fines running into hundreds of thousands
- Hasina pays tribute to Chinese revolution heroes at Tiananmen Square