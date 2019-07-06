Home > Bangladesh

Nursery student found dead in empty flat in Old Dhaka

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 06 Jul 2019 01:25 PM BdST Updated: 06 Jul 2019 01:29 PM BdST

Police have recovered the body of a seven-year-old girl, who went missing on Friday evening, from an empty flat in Old Dhaka's Bonogram.

The girl was strangled, according to the police.

The victim has been identified as Afrin Saima, daughter of businessman Adbus Salam in Nawabpur. She was the youngest among Salam's four children and a nursery student of Silverdale Preparatory & Girls High School at Wari.

The body was found in an empty flat on the ninth floor of a building in Bonogram on Friday night. Saima has been living in the same building with her family, police said.

"After taking permission from her mother, Saima left her apartment on Friday evening to play with other children of the building as she did every day,” said Nurul Amin, additional deputy commissioner of DMP's Wari Division.  

“Saima had remained missing since then. Family members called police after they found her blood-stained body lying on the floor with a rope around her neck.”

An initial investigation suggests that she was strangled. Several injury marks were found on her face and neck.

It was not immediately clear whether the girl was raped. Police arrested six people in connection with the incident.

Print Friendly and PDF

Shoaib Malik retires from ODIs
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - India Nets - Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - June 15, 2019 India's Dinesh Karthik and K. L. Rahul during nets Action Images via Reuters
India not afraid to chase: Karthik
Mashrafe bids bye
with Shakib praise
Shaheen sinks Tigers

More stories

Hasina leaves Beijing for Dhaka

Photo: Yasin Kabir Joy

Xi ‘agrees’ Rohingya crisis must end fast

Hasina pays tribute to Chinese revolution heroes

Worries over rickshaw ban

File photo

JP chief Ershad needs blood

Sundarbans not put on danger list

China ‘to pursue’ Myanmar on Rohingyas

Body found in Azimpur mosque

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.