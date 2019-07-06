Nursery student found dead in empty flat in Old Dhaka

The girl was strangled, according to the police.

The victim has been identified as Afrin Saima, daughter of businessman Adbus Salam in Nawabpur. She was the youngest among Salam's four children and a nursery student of Silverdale Preparatory & Girls High School at Wari.

The body was found in an empty flat on the ninth floor of a building in Bonogram on Friday night. Saima has been living in the same building with her family, police said.

"After taking permission from her mother, Saima left her apartment on Friday evening to play with other children of the building as she did every day,” said Nurul Amin, additional deputy commissioner of DMP's Wari Division.

“Saima had remained missing since then. Family members called police after they found her blood-stained body lying on the floor with a rope around her neck.”

An initial investigation suggests that she was strangled. Several injury marks were found on her face and neck.

It was not immediately clear whether the girl was raped. Police arrested six people in connection with the incident.