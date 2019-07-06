Mayor Atiqul urges people to accept ‘temporary’ sufferings over rickshaw ban

There will be no rickshaws on the streets from Gabtali to Azimpur via Asad Gate, from Science Lab Crossing to Shahbagh through Bata intersection and from Kuril to Syedabad Bus Terminal through Badda, Rampura and Khilgaon from Sunday.

Speaking at a discussion on the ban on rickshaws on Pragati Sarani from Kuril to Malibagh Rail Gate on Saturday, Atiqul said people should accept “temporary” sufferings for long-time gain.

“Some people may face some problems. But we must overcome these short-term issues if we take a long-term plan. We must sacrifice some things to gain something for long,” he said.

Residents of the areas along Pragati Sarani are not happy with the ban as buses are supposed to transport people on these roads as a substitute but the operators are often unwilling to cater to short-distance passengers.

Poor rickshaw-pullers are also worried about their income.

Two types of vehicles – auto and pulled by human – cannot ply on a wide street like the one from Kuril Biswa Road to Malibagh, Atiqul said.

But it would not be possible to free the street from rickshaws in a day, he added.

Rickshaw will be banned from the street gradually in two months, according to the mayor.

“We will aware the people…alternative transport will also be arranged,” he said.