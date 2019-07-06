Madrasa teacher says he raped eight students in Netrokona: Police  

The teacher, Abul Khayer Belali, joined Ma Hawa (a) Qawmi Mohila Madrasa at Kendua a year ago.

On Friday, locals caught him and beat him up before handing him over to police after an eight-year-old student of class two cried for help as Belali attempted to rape her.

The girl was one of the 15 residential students of the madrasa. Her mother works as a house help in Chattogram.

Her uncle filed a case against Belali while the father of another girl filed another case against the teacher on similar charges.

The two girls were sent to Netrokona Modern General Hospital for medical tests, Netrokona Additional Superintendent of Police Sghahjahan Mia told bdnews24.com on Saturday.

“Initially, charges of attempted rape were brought against Belali. Later we talked to the student and learnt that she was raped. Belali has also given a lot of information,” the police officer said.

The man has admitted to raping eight students in one year, with his victims aged between 8 and 11, according to the additional SP.

“He used to call the students into his room and asked them to massage his hands and feet. He then raped them.”