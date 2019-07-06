Home > Bangladesh

Hasina returns to Dhaka after China visit

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 06 Jul 2019 02:37 PM BdST Updated: 06 Jul 2019 02:37 PM BdST

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has returned to Dhaka, wrapping up her five-day official visit to China.

Hasina and her entourage reached Dhaka's Shahjalal International Airport at 1:40pm local time on Saturday after leaving Beijing airport at 11:05am (Chinese standard time) on a VVIP flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines.

The prime minister will brief journalists on the outcome of her visit to China, at her official residence Ganabhaban at 4pm on Monday, according to her aide Nazrul Islam.

During her stay in China, Hasina held bilateral talks with President Xi Jinping, made several deals with China, explored ways to resolve the Rohingya crisis and attended annual meeting of the World Economic Forum.

That was Hasina’s first visit to the Asian superpower after forming government for a third straight term.

Print Friendly and PDF

Shoaib Malik retires from ODIs
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - India Nets - Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - June 15, 2019 India's Dinesh Karthik and K. L. Rahul during nets Action Images via Reuters
India not afraid to chase: Karthik
Mashrafe bids bye
with Shakib praise
Shaheen sinks Tigers

More stories

Hasina leaves Beijing for Dhaka

Photo: Yasin Kabir Joy

Xi ‘agrees’ Rohingya crisis must end fast

Hasina pays tribute to Chinese revolution heroes

Worries over rickshaw ban

File photo

JP chief Ershad needs blood

Sundarbans not put on danger list

China ‘to pursue’ Myanmar on Rohingyas

Body found in Azimpur mosque

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.