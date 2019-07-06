Hasina returns to Dhaka after China visit
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 06 Jul 2019 02:37 PM BdST Updated: 06 Jul 2019 02:37 PM BdST
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has returned to Dhaka, wrapping up her five-day official visit to China.
Hasina and her entourage reached Dhaka's Shahjalal International Airport at 1:40pm local time on Saturday after leaving Beijing airport at 11:05am (Chinese standard time) on a VVIP flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines.
The prime minister will brief journalists on the outcome of her visit to China, at her official residence Ganabhaban at 4pm on Monday, according to her aide Nazrul Islam.
During her stay in China, Hasina held bilateral talks with President Xi Jinping, made several deals with China, explored ways to resolve the Rohingya crisis and attended annual meeting of the World Economic Forum.
That was Hasina’s first visit to the Asian superpower after forming government for a third straight term.
WARNING:
