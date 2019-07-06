Dubai-bound passenger arrested with hundreds of yaba pills at Chattogram airport
Chattogram Bureau, bdnews24.com
Published: 06 Jul 2019 09:48 PM BdST Updated: 06 Jul 2019 10:16 PM BdST
Civil aviation officials have arrested a passenger of a United Arab Emirates-bound flioght at Shah Amanat International Airport in Chattogram with hundreds of yaba pills.
Ahsanul Sagir, 32, was carrying a total of 880 methamphetamine-based pills in his luggage, according to the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh or CAAB’s Chief Security Officer at the airport Shahidul Islam.
Sagir from Satkania booked a seat of the flight BG 414 of Biman Bangladesh Airlines from the port city to Dubai.
Officials found the yaba pills in his luggage during a search on Saturday morning when he arrived to board the flight, Islam said.
Sagir often travels between Bangladesh and Middle East, the CAAB security officer said.
CAAB handed the passenger to the intelligence wing of the Department of Narcotics Control, he added.
On June 1, security personnel at the airport detained a UAE-bound passenger with over 5,000 yaba pills.
