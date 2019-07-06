Autorickshaw driver, associate ‘admit raping’ passenger in Chattogram

The driver, Mamun, 20, from Anwara and his associate Helal Uddin, 30, from Patiya gave confessional statements to Senior Judicial Magistrate Joyonti Rani Roy’s court on Saturday.

“Both have admitted to raping the worker,” Court Police Inspector Bijon Barua told bdnews24.com.

The worker of Karnaphuli Shoe Factory at Korean EPZ was found in a critical state next to the street at Chatri Chowmuhuni in Anwara last Wednesday night.

She was later admitted to the Chattogram Medical College Hospital, where she was undergoing treatment at the One Stop Crisis Centre on Saturday.

She alleged the driver of the autorickshaw she took to go home at Chandnaish from the factory and at least two of her copassengers raped her near Kalar Mar Dighi area.

The law enforcers arrested Mamun and Helal on Friday and were hunting for two other suspects, said Anwara Police Station OC Dulal Mahmud.