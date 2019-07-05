Home > Bangladesh

Jatiya Party chief HM Ershad needs blood 

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 05 Jul 2019 12:23 PM BdST Updated: 05 Jul 2019 12:31 PM BdST

Jatiya Party chief HM Ershad, who has been put on life support at the Combined Military Hospital in Dhaka, needs blood, says the party.
“His dialysis has begun this morning. He needs lots of blood,” Personal Secretary Khaled Akhter told bdnews24.com on Friday, adding that his blood type is B+.
 
Khaled, also the party presidium member, urged the party leaders and activists to donate blood.
 
Doctors at the CMH put the leader of the opposition in parliament on life support on Thursday after his health started worsening in the morning. He was put on life support on July 1 before his health briefly improved.
 
The 89-year-old deposed military dictator has been suffering from myelodysplastic syndrome or a low level of haemoglobin in his blood.
 
He was diagnosed with lung infection and kidney ailment after he was admitted to the CMH on June 22.

