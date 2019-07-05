Hasina pays tribute to Chinese revolution heroes at Tiananmen Square
Reazul Bashar from Beijing, bdnews24.com
Published: 05 Jul 2019 06:07 PM BdST Updated: 05 Jul 2019 06:07 PM BdST
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has paid tribute to the Chinese revolution heroes in Beijing.
She placed a wreath at the Monument to the People's Heroes at Tiananmen Square on Friday afternoon local time.
The national anthems of the two countries and the last post were played at the time.
Hasina stood in silence for some time in front of the memorial after placing the wreath.
Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen, PM’s Adviser for Private Industry and Investment Salman F Rahman, and State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam, among others, were present.
Hasina travelled to China last Monday on a five-day tour to attend the summer conference of the World Economic Forum at Dalian.
After joining the opening session of the conference, she travelled to Beijing where on Thursday the two countries signed five deals on improvement of power transmission and distribution systems in Bangladesh.
She also held a bilateral meeting with her Chinese counterpart Li Keqiang at the Great Hall of the People.
She was expected to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse, where she is staying during her Beijing visit.
She was also scheduled to attend a dinner to be hosted by Xi on her honour.
