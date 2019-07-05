Home > Bangladesh

Hasina pays tribute to Chinese revolution heroes at Tiananmen Square

  Reazul Bashar from Beijing,  bdnews24.com

Published: 05 Jul 2019 06:07 PM BdST Updated: 05 Jul 2019 06:07 PM BdST

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has paid tribute to the Chinese revolution heroes in Beijing.

She placed a wreath at the Monument to the People's Heroes at Tiananmen Square on Friday afternoon local time.

The national anthems of the two countries and the last post were played at the time.

Hasina stood in silence for some time in front of the memorial after placing the wreath.

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen, PM’s Adviser for Private Industry and Investment Salman F Rahman, and State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam, among others, were present.

Hasina travelled to China last Monday on a five-day tour to attend the summer conference of the World Economic Forum at Dalian.

After joining the opening session of the conference, she travelled to Beijing where on Thursday the two countries signed five deals on improvement of power transmission and distribution systems in Bangladesh.

She also held a bilateral meeting with her Chinese counterpart Li Keqiang at the Great Hall of the People.

She was expected to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse, where she is staying during her Beijing visit.

She was also scheduled to attend a dinner to be hosted by Xi on her honour. 

Print Friendly and PDF

Bangladesh lose toss, sent to field
Brathwaite wants Windies to follow England template
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - Pakistan v Afghanistan - Headingley, Leeds, Britain - June 29, 2019 Pakistan's Sarfaraz Ahmed reacts after losing his wicket Action Images via Reuters
Pakistan keen to end
WC on a high: Sarfaraz
Stead confident NZ can fire in semi-finals

More stories

Worries over rickshaw ban

File photo

JP chief Ershad needs blood

Sundarbans not put on danger list

China ‘to pursue’ Myanmar on Rohingyas

Body found in Azimpur mosque

HC warns against extra-legal killings

DIG Mizan's nephew sent to jail

DIG Mizan's nephew sent to jail

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.