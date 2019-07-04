Home > Bangladesh

Woman claims ownership of suspended police DIG Mizanur’s properties 

  Court Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 04 Jul 2019 03:33 AM BdST Updated: 04 Jul 2019 03:33 AM BdST

A woman has claimed ownership of some of the properties registered under the name of suspended deputy inspector general of police Mizanur Rahman or others and attached following court orders in a case on his alleged illegal wealth.

The properties claimed by Shefaly Begum, a resident of Jatrabari in Dhaka, include a flat and pieces of land at Kakrail in the capital.

She filed a petition with Dhaka’s Senior Special Judge KM Imrul Kayes on Wednesday seeking that the properties be released from attachment.

After hearing the petition, the judge ordered the investigation officer of the case to submit a report on the woman’s claim and set Aug 25 for the next hearing, the court’s clerk Foyez Ahmed told bdnews24.com.

MM Rashed Sarwar, the lawyer for the woman, said in the petition that Nirman Builders and Development sold the properties to businessman Mahmudul Hasan in 2016 and the businessman sold those to his client in April this year.

Shefaly has no relations with Mizanur, the lawyer claimed.

The Anti-Corruption Commission had in a plea expressed fear that “wealth made by Mizanur through dishonest means” may get out of the country if steps were not taken.

After hearing the plea, the court on June 20 ordered the authorities to attach Mizanur’s assets and freeze his bank accounts. 

The assets of Mizanur include three flats, as many plots and two shops worth over Tk 34.37 million in total, according to Mahmud Hossain Jahangir, the lawyer for ACC. Mizanur also has Tk 1 million deposited in a bank, the lawyer said.

The court on Tuesday sent Mizanur to jail rejecting his bail plea.

