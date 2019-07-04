Sexual assault on Nusrat: Judge shifts case to tribunal

Judge Zakir Hossain passed the order on Thursday as the case was filed under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act.



“The judge has issued an order to shift the case to the Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal to avoid the potential legal complications,” said M Shahjahan Saju, the lawyer for the plaintiff.



On Wednesday, Police Bureau of Investigation Inspector Md Shah Alam submitted the charge-sheet against sacked madrasa principal SM Siraj-ud-Daula to the Feni court.



Nusrat’s mother had initiated the case against him over the alleged sexual assault on Mar 27.



Nusrat was set on fire on the rooftop of the madrasa at Sonagazi on Apr 6 allegedly by Siraj’s followers after she refused to drop the sexual abuse charges against him. She died five days later and the trial of the murder case is pending with another court.



Inspector Shah Alam said audio and video clips related to the murder of Nusrat were included in the charge-sheet of the sexual abuse case.