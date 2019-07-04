Rider dies as truck rams motorcycle in Jatrabari

The incident took place on Hanif Flyover behind Jatrabari Police Station in the early hours of Thursday, said police.

The man has been identified as 32-year-old Bariul Islam.

A truck pushed the motorcycle from behind and sped away, said Dhaka Medical College Hospital Outpost Inspector Bachchu Mia.

“When the pedestrians took Bariul to hospital around 12:00am, the on-duty doctor declared him dead.”