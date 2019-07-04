Home > Bangladesh

Lack of water blamed for huge devastation, casualties in Gazipur spinning mill fire

  Gazipur Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 04 Jul 2019 03:31 AM BdST Updated: 04 Jul 2019 03:31 AM BdST

A lack of water made it difficult for firefighters to douse the blaze at a spinning mill in Gazipur’s Sripur, leading to a huge devastation and casualties, according to an investigator. 

Gazipur Additional District Magistrate Md Shahinur Islam, who headed a committee to investigate the incident, told bdnews24.com on Wednesday that they initially found evidence that an electric short circuit triggered the fire on Tuesday afternoon.
 
As many as 18 units of the Fire Service and Civil Defence battled the blazes at the factory of Auto Spinning Mills Limited at Nayanpur near the Dhaka-Mymensingh Highway for about 11 hours.
 
At least six people have died in the fire and four of them are yet to be identified. The authorities have kept DNA samples from the bodies to identify them after tests.
 
The false ceiling made of foam-based flammable materials and cotton stored in the warehouse fueled the fire fast as well, Shahinur said.
 
The water tank for the large factory, however, was "very small", he said. 
 
The firefighters found it difficult to douse the fire as there was no water body nearby, Shahinur said.
 
“These have led to the delay in dousing the fire and the damages increased,” he added.

Print Friendly and PDF

Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - England v New Zealand - Emirates Riverside, Chester-Le-Street, Britain - July 3, 2019 England's Eoin Morgan talks with Liam Plunkett during the match Action Images via Reuters
Glimpses of our best: Morgan
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - England v New Zealand - Emirates Riverside, Chester-Le-Street, Britain - July 3, 2019 New Zealand's Kane Williamson looks on as they await the decision of a review as England's Mark Wood appeals to the umpire Action Images via Reuters
Williamson rues lack of Kiwi partnerships
India batsman Rayudu retires
England reach semis

More stories

Rifat Forazi remanded

3 detained over ‘rape, murder’ of girl

Rickshaws banned from key roads

Rohingya threatens stability: Gowher Rizvi

India at the centre of foreign policy: Gowher Rizvi

Child dies in gas explosion

Two die in Chattogram road crash

Hasina lands in Beijing

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.