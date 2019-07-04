Lack of water blamed for huge devastation, casualties in Gazipur spinning mill fire

Gazipur Additional District Magistrate Md Shahinur Islam, who headed a committee to investigate the incident, told bdnews24.com on Wednesday that they initially found evidence that an electric short circuit triggered the fire on Tuesday afternoon.



As many as 18 units of the Fire Service and Civil Defence battled the blazes at the factory of Auto Spinning Mills Limited at Nayanpur near the Dhaka-Mymensingh Highway for about 11 hours.



At least six people have died in the fire and four of them are yet to be identified. The authorities have kept DNA samples from the bodies to identify them after tests.



The false ceiling made of foam-based flammable materials and cotton stored in the warehouse fueled the fire fast as well, Shahinur said.



The water tank for the large factory, however, was "very small", he said.



The firefighters found it difficult to douse the fire as there was no water body nearby, Shahinur said.



“These have led to the delay in dousing the fire and the damages increased,” he added.