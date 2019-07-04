Hasina meets Li Keqiang in bilateral meeting

The two premiers have met at the Great Hall of the People at 11 am local time on Thursday.

The meeting continued for half an hour and the two countries signed a series of memoranda of understanding.

Prime Minister Keqiang welcomed the Bangladesh prime minister as she reached the Great Hall.

She was accorded a red carpet welcome and a team of armed forces offered her a guard of honour.

The national anthems of both countries were played. The meeting began after the welcome ceremony.

Saima Wazed Hossain, the prime minister’s daughter and chairperson of National Advisory Committee on Autism, accompanied her.