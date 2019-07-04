Govt cancels Viqarunnisa principal recruitment process after alleged irregularities

In an order to the Dhaka education board on Thursday, the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education said the process of appointing a principal to the renowned institution on July 26 was “improper”.

It asked the governing body of the institution to make the recruitment “more credible and free from controversy”.

The government also asked the authorities not to include the five members of the committee formed for the recruitment of the Viqarunnisa principal in committees of any other renowned institution.

The institution on Apr 26 held a written test for hiring a principal.

One of the 13 candidates who took the test and a guardian filed written complaints to the ministry alleging irregularities in the test, following which the education ministry on Apr 29 suspended the recruitment process.

The post fell vacant when the then principal Nazneen Ferdous and two other teachers were removed following protests over the alleged death of student Aritry Adhikary by suicide last year.

Assistant Professor Hasina Begum has been acting as the principal of the institution since then.

Police on Mar 28 this year charged Nazneen and the then morning shift in-charge teacher Zinnat Akhtar in court with instigating Aritry to take her own life.