Friendly foreign policy increasing investment in Bangladesh, says PM Hasina

“It’s not that we are developing the country only from inside. We are also moving forward internationally by following a policy of – ‘friendship to all, malice to none’,” she told a reception organised by Bangladeshi expatriates in China at a Beijing hotel on Wednesday.

She is often asked how Bangladesh maintains good relations with both China and India whenever she is in international forums, according to Hasina.

“My reply is – what’s the problem with it (maintaining ties with both China and India)? We have ties with all our neighbours. Bangladesh has no animosity with anyone because we are following the lesson taught by the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to the letter,” she said.

“We have friendly ties with all. That’s why we are moving forward. That’s why Bangladesh is receiving more investment now,” she added.

She also credited stability in government and democratic environment for the rise in foreign investments in Bangladesh.

The prime minister noted the peaceful settlement of maritime border issues with India and Myanmar, and successful implementation of a deal to swap enclaves with India.

She also mentioned the projects, including a tunnel under the Karnaphuli river in Chattogram, that her government is implementing with the Chinese help.

Hasina asked the Bangladeshi students in China to learn how it has emerged the second largest economy of the world by working hard.