Home > Bangladesh

DIG Mizanur’s nephew sent to jail in graft case

  Court Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 04 Jul 2019 06:08 PM BdST Updated: 04 Jul 2019 06:08 PM BdST

A Dhaka court has sent to jail Mahmudul Hasan, a nephew of disgraced police officer Mizanur Rahman, after turning down his bail appeal in a graft case filed by the anti-corruption agency.

Judge KM Imrul Kayes passed the order after Mahmudul, a sub-inspector of police, had surrendered to court on Thursday.

Lawyer Kazi Najibullah Hiru and Shahinul Islam represented Mahmudul in the court while lawyer Mahmud Hossain Jahangir stood for the ACC.

Mizanur, the suspended deputy inspector general of police, was sent to jail in the same case on Tuesday.

On Jun 24, an official of Anti-Corruption Commission filed a case against Mizan, his wife, brother and nephew accusing them of amassing illegal wealth worth over Tk 30.7 million.

Print Friendly and PDF

Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - England v New Zealand - Emirates Riverside, Chester-Le-Street, Britain - July 3, 2019 England's Eoin Morgan talks with Liam Plunkett during the match Action Images via Reuters
Glimpses of our best: Morgan
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - England v New Zealand - Emirates Riverside, Chester-Le-Street, Britain - July 3, 2019 New Zealand's Kane Williamson looks on as they await the decision of a review as England's Mark Wood appeals to the umpire Action Images via Reuters
Williamson rues lack of Kiwi partnerships
India batsman Rayudu retires
England reach semis

More stories

Body found in Azimpur mosque

File Photo

First Hajj flight leaves for Saudi Arabia

Rider dies as truck rams motorcycle

Hasina meets Li Keqiang

Rifat Forazi remanded

Achieving new balance a challenge: IDSA chief 

3 detained over ‘rape, murder’ of girl

Rickshaws banned from key roads

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.