DIG Mizanur’s nephew sent to jail in graft case
Court Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 04 Jul 2019 06:08 PM BdST Updated: 04 Jul 2019 06:08 PM BdST
A Dhaka court has sent to jail Mahmudul Hasan, a nephew of disgraced police officer Mizanur Rahman, after turning down his bail appeal in a graft case filed by the anti-corruption agency.
Judge KM Imrul Kayes passed the order after Mahmudul, a sub-inspector of police, had surrendered to court on Thursday.
Lawyer Kazi Najibullah Hiru and Shahinul Islam represented Mahmudul in the court while lawyer Mahmud Hossain Jahangir stood for the ACC.
Mizanur, the suspended deputy inspector general of police, was sent to jail in the same case on Tuesday.
On Jun 24, an official of Anti-Corruption Commission filed a case against Mizan, his wife, brother and nephew accusing them of amassing illegal wealth worth over Tk 30.7 million.
