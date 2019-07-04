DIG Mizanur’s nephew sent to jail in graft case

Judge KM Imrul Kayes passed the order after Mahmudul, a sub-inspector of police, had surrendered to court on Thursday.

Lawyer Kazi Najibullah Hiru and Shahinul Islam represented Mahmudul in the court while lawyer Mahmud Hossain Jahangir stood for the ACC.

Mizanur, the suspended deputy inspector general of police, was sent to jail in the same case on Tuesday.

On Jun 24, an official of Anti-Corruption Commission filed a case against Mizan, his wife, brother and nephew accusing them of amassing illegal wealth worth over Tk 30.7 million.