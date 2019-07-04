Home > Bangladesh

Body recovered from Azimpur mosque

  Senior Correspondent  bdnews24.com

Published: 04 Jul 2019 02:39 PM BdST Updated: 04 Jul 2019 02:39 PM BdST

Police have recovered the body of a caretaker from Azimpur Graveyard Shahi Mosque.

Md Abu Hanif was found dead with marks of stabbing on his body in the early hours of Thursday, said Lalbagh Police Station chief AKM Ashraf Uddin.

"Four people shared a room on the second floor. The other three have been brought to the police station for interrogation.”

The police could not provide the motive behind Hanif’s murder.

Hanif, 45, was missing since evening prayers. The mosque authority began searching for him after they found his phone unreachable. They discovered the body wrapped in a gunnysack in a storeroom next to the room they lived in on the second floor and informed the police.

Police sent the body to Dhaka Medical College Hospital for autopsy.

