Bangladesh one of world’s great development success stories: Ambassador Miller
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 04 Jul 2019 02:56 AM BdST Updated: 04 Jul 2019 02:58 AM BdST
The US ambassador in Dhaka has said Bangladesh is one of the United States’ “most valued” partners and “one of the world’s great development success stories”.
“I am proud of what our two countries are achieving together,” Earl Miller said at the celebration of the America’s independence day on Wednesday.
July 4, Thursday, marks the 243rd celebration of US Independence. The ambassador and the American embassy in Dhaka celebrated the occasion on Wednesday with a National Day reception at the American International School Dhaka.
Minister for Agriculture Abdur Razzaque attended the event as chief guest. Representatives of the government, opposition leaders including BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, members of civil society, businessmen, academia, and journalists attended the reception.
“American commercial aircraft now hoist the green and red into skies across the world. American companies produce more than half of Bangladesh’s natural gas, build power plants, supply locomotives, and train thousands of Bangladeshi workers to the highest international standards.
“Two-way trade between the United States and Bangladesh totaled $8.2 billion last year, double what it was only a few years ago,” Miller said.
“Our security and military relationship has never been stronger.
“The United States is the leading contributor of humanitarian assistance to the Rohingya crisis, providing more than $541 million since August 2017.
Since 1971, USAID has provided more than $7 billion to Bangladesh in development assistance including $219 million last year, to promote economic opportunity, effective health and education service, food security, and responsiveness to climate change and natural disasters.
There are over 200,000 Bangladeshis in America. 7,500 Bangladeshi students study on American college campuses each year, the ambassador said.
