Home > Bangladesh

Bangladesh one of world’s great development success stories: Ambassador Miller

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 04 Jul 2019 02:56 AM BdST Updated: 04 Jul 2019 02:58 AM BdST

The US ambassador in Dhaka has said Bangladesh is one of the United States’ “most valued” partners and “one of the world’s great development success stories”.

“I am proud of what our two countries are achieving together,” Earl Miller said at the celebration of the America’s independence day on Wednesday. 

July 4, Thursday, marks the 243rd celebration of US Independence. The ambassador and the American embassy in Dhaka celebrated the occasion on Wednesday with a National Day reception at the American International School Dhaka.

Minister for Agriculture Abdur Razzaque attended the event as chief guest. Representatives of the government, opposition leaders including BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, members of civil society, businessmen, academia, and journalists attended the reception.

The ambassador highlighted Bangladesh’s success stories and how the two countries together "achieved a lot".

“American commercial aircraft now hoist the green and red into skies across the world.  American companies produce more than half of Bangladesh’s natural gas, build power plants, supply locomotives, and train thousands of Bangladeshi workers to the highest international standards. 

“Two-way trade between the United States and Bangladesh totaled $8.2 billion last year, double what it was only a few years ago,” Miller said. 

“Our security and military relationship has never been stronger. 

“The United States is the leading contributor of humanitarian assistance to the Rohingya crisis, providing more than $541 million since August 2017. 

“The United States salutes the people of Bangladesh for opening their borders and hearts to over one million persecuted Rohingya," Ambassador Miller added.

Since 1971, USAID has provided more than $7 billion to Bangladesh in development assistance including $219 million last year, to promote economic opportunity, effective health and education service, food security, and responsiveness to climate change and natural disasters. 

There are over 200,000 Bangladeshis in America.  7,500 Bangladeshi students study on American college campuses each year, the ambassador said. 

Print Friendly and PDF

Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - England v New Zealand - Emirates Riverside, Chester-Le-Street, Britain - July 3, 2019 England's Eoin Morgan talks with Liam Plunkett during the match Action Images via Reuters
Glimpses of our best: Morgan
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - England v New Zealand - Emirates Riverside, Chester-Le-Street, Britain - July 3, 2019 New Zealand's Kane Williamson looks on as they await the decision of a review as England's Mark Wood appeals to the umpire Action Images via Reuters
Williamson rues lack of Kiwi partnerships
India batsman Rayudu retires
England reach semis

More stories

Rifat Forazi remanded

3 detained over ‘rape, murder’ of girl

Rickshaws banned from key roads

Rohingya threatens stability: Gowher Rizvi

India at the centre of foreign policy: Gowher Rizvi

Child dies in gas explosion

Two die in Chattogram road crash

Hasina lands in Beijing

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.