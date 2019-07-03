World Economic Forum to focus on Bangabandhu in 2020, Bangladesh in 2021: Official
The World Economic Forum or WEF will organise an event focusing on Bangladesh during its 2021 conference at Davos in Switzerland after holding another on Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in Dhaka the previous year, according to Foreign Secretary Shahidul Haque.
Speaking to reporters during the “Summer Davos” in China’s Dalian on Tuesday, the secretary hailed as “big achievement” the decisions reached at a meeting between Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and WEF founder and Executive Chairman Klaus Schwab.
“Schwab said that the World Economic Forum will do something focusing Bangladesh. They (Hasina and Klaus) continued the discussion and the decisions were made to hold an event in Bangladesh on Bangabandhu’s birth centenary in 2020 and another big one focusing on Bangladesh at Davos in 2021,” Shahidul said.
The WEF chief also promised to join the event in Bangladesh in 2020 on Hasina’s invitation, the secretary said.
“I think it’s very heartening that the World Economic Forum wants to focus on Bangladesh, Bangabandhu,” he added.
In the meeting with Schwab, it was also decided that Hasina would join her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi in discussions at the South Asia Forum of the WEF scheduled to take place in New Delhi on Oct 3-4.
“We are already working on it,” the foreign secretary said.
Schwab also hailed Hasina for Bangladesh’s development under her leadership and for sheltering the Rohingya refugees from Myanmar, Shahidul said.
The WEF chief said Hasina would be given the scope to speak out about the Rohingya issue in different platforms in the future, according to the secretary.
