Two killed in bus-autorickshaw collision in Chattogram

  Chattogram Bureau,  bdnews24.com

Published: 03 Jul 2019 03:00 PM BdST Updated: 03 Jul 2019 03:01 PM BdST

Two people have been killed in a collision between a bus and an autorickshaw in Chattogram’s Patiya Upazila.

The incident took place on the Chattogram-Cox’s Bazar Highway in the upazila’s Julur Dighir Par area early on Wednesday morning, according to the fire service.  

The victims have been identified as Sangha Das Barua, 70, and autorickshaw-driver Uttam Barua, 43.

“A Cox’s Bazar-bound Shyamoli Paribahan bus collided with an autorickshaw headed to Patiya from Satkania,” Soumen Barua, an official of Patiya Fire Service Station told bdnews24.com.

“The autorickshaw was stuck under the moving bus after the collision. The bus went another 500 metres with the vehicle under it before the driver fled.”

Sangha was killed on the spot while Uttam died on his way to hospital. Locals recovered the body of Sangha from the damaged vehicle,” Soumen said. 

“Police seized the bus but they could not arrest its driver," said Mizanur Rahman, inspector of Patiya Highway police outpost.  

