Rohingya threatens stability in entire region: Gowher Rizvi

This will also be a problem of the entire world if it remains unaddressed, he said.

“If we don’t work together, this will be an issue of instability of the region as India aspires to be an economic power and Bangladesh to be a developed nation.”

“This is single thing that can derail all our aspirations,” he said while speaking at a seminar in Dhaka on Wednesday.

The seminar was jointly hosted by the government think-tank Bangladesh Institute of International and Strategic Studies or BIISS and Indian think-tank Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses or IDSA.

BIISS Director General Major General A K M Abdur Rahman and IDSA Director General Ambassador Sujan R Chinoy also spoke at the opening session of the seminar.

The BIISS director general first raised the Rohingya issue and said: “The supports from its trusted and most dependable allies were not up to the expectations of Bangladesh.”

Rizvi, however, said he “personally thinks every country has its own multiple interest and focus of attention and India as an emerging economy also has its own focus”.

“For us to suggest or ask them, I think it simply sends the wrong message,” he said. “But we’ve to take a stand. What’s happening in Myanmar is something all countries in the world should be concerned”.

“It’s not just a localised, inter-communal or inter-sectoral conflict. It was deliberate. It was planned. It was genocidal and some of the worst atrocities that one can imagine. It is even worse than that. It’s part of what Myanmar visualises its own self,” Rizvi said.

“They’ve systemically over the decades changed the constitution. They’ve made Rohingyas stateless. This didn’t happen overnight. This is coldly planned genocide and exodus of minority.”

“If we tolerate this, if we sit back and don’t act, yes its Bangladesh’s problem today, it’ll be entire world’s problem tomorrow. This is a warning”.

He said this also poses security threat to India since it shares border.

“So far our government has done an outstanding job for preventing radicalisation, but how long (will be able to prevent)….we don’t know,” he said.

Bangladesh has sheltered more than 1.1 million Rohingyas. Most of them fled “ethnic cleansing” in Myanmar’s western Rakhine State in 2017.