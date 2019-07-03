Home > Bangladesh

Rickshaws banned from key Dhaka roads

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 03 Jul 2019 03:45 PM BdST Updated: 03 Jul 2019 04:11 PM BdST

Dhaka city authorities have made some roads in the city off-limits to rickshaws in an effort to discipline chaotic traffic.

The roads are Gabtali to Azimpur via Asad Gate, Science Lab Crossing to Shahbagh via Bata intersection and Kuril to Syedabad Bus Terminal through Badda, Rampura and Khilgaon.

The ban will be effective from Jul 7.

A committee led by Dhaka South City Corporation Mayor Sayeed Khokon has taken the decision to discipline the public transport sector in Dhaka metropolitan areas.

