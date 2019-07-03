Rickshaws banned from key Dhaka roads

The roads are Gabtali to Azimpur via Asad Gate, Science Lab Crossing to Shahbagh via Bata intersection and Kuril to Syedabad Bus Terminal through Badda, Rampura and Khilgaon.

The ban will be effective from Jul 7.

A committee led by Dhaka South City Corporation Mayor Sayeed Khokon has taken the decision to discipline the public transport sector in Dhaka metropolitan areas.