RAB detains drug trafficker in Kishoreganj

Mamun Mia, 26, was detained on Tuesday afternoon from Ukilpara area of ​​the city, said M Shovon Khan, an officer of RAB-14 Kishoreganj camp.

After RAB was tipped off about yaba trafficking from Teknaf to Kishoreganj, the elite force raided the area and detained crime suspect Mamun, said RAB officer Shovon.

“Upon interrogation, Mamun admitted to trafficking yaba through his stomach.” Later, 80 small packets containing a total of 4,000 yaba tablets were recovered from his stomach following doctor’s advice.”

Preparations are ongoing to lodge a case with Kishoreganj Sadar Model Police Station in connection with the incident, said RAB.