Police detain three after alleged rape, murder of 12-year-old girl in Bagerhat 

  Bagerhat Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 03 Jul 2019 10:00 PM BdST Updated: 03 Jul 2019 10:00 PM BdST

Police have detained three people for questioning in connection with the alleged murder after rape of a 12-year-old girl in Bagerhat.

Police recovered the body of Hira Aktar, a class six student of Chhaprakhali Gazirghat Dakhil Madrasa, hanging naked from the ceiling of their home at West Baharbunia village in Morelganj Upazila on Tuesday night.   

“We initially suspect that she was murdered on being raped in a planned way. We’ve collected evidence,” Bagerhat Additional Superintendent of Police Reazul Islam told bdnews24.com on Wednesday.    

He said they detained three people for questioning, but denied revealing the names.

The post-mortem examination was conducted at the Bagerhat General Hospital on Wednesday afternoon, he added. 

The victim’s father Gaus Sheikh said he went to shop in the afternoon while his wife had gone to town for some family chores in the morning.

He said he saw Hira’s body hanging from the ceiling on return.

