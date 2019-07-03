Police detain three after alleged rape, murder of 12-year-old girl in Bagerhat
Bagerhat Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 03 Jul 2019 10:00 PM BdST Updated: 03 Jul 2019 10:00 PM BdST
Police have detained three people for questioning in connection with the alleged murder after rape of a 12-year-old girl in Bagerhat.
Police recovered the body of Hira Aktar, a class six student of Chhaprakhali Gazirghat Dakhil Madrasa, hanging naked from the ceiling of their home at West Baharbunia village in Morelganj Upazila on Tuesday night.
“We initially suspect that she was murdered on being raped in a planned way. We’ve collected evidence,” Bagerhat Additional Superintendent of Police Reazul Islam told bdnews24.com on Wednesday.
He said they detained three people for questioning, but denied revealing the names.
The post-mortem examination was conducted at the Bagerhat General Hospital on Wednesday afternoon, he added.
The victim’s father Gaus Sheikh said he went to shop in the afternoon while his wife had gone to town for some family chores in the morning.
He said he saw Hira’s body hanging from the ceiling on return.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Police detain three after alleged rape, murder of 12-year-old girl in Bagerhat
- Police to question Barguna murder suspect Rifat Forazi for seven days
- Rohingya threatens stability in entire region: Gowher Rizvi
- India at the centre of Bangladesh’s foreign policy: PM's adviser
- Rickshaws banned from key Dhaka roads
- Child dies in Ashulia gas explosion
- Two killed in bus-autorickshaw collision in Chattogram
- Bangladesh leader Hasina touches down in Beijing
- Another suspect in AL leader Farhad murder dies in police ‘shootout’
- RAB detains drug trafficker in Kishoreganj
Most Read
- Kim Kardashian West and Japan reach détente
- Rickshaws banned from key Dhaka roads
- Bangladesh out of race as India reach World Cup semifinals despite Mustafizur 5-for
- Bangladesh won’t step into ‘debt trap’ while she is in power, says Hasina at China event
- Police arrest Barguna murder suspect Rifat Forazi
- Coach Rhodes rues Bangladesh's poor luck after elimination
- Sri Lanka police chief, ex-defence secretary arrested over bombings
- Nine get death for attacks on train carrying Hasina 25 years ago
- Facebook gang ‘Bond 007’ in spotlight as Barguna murder suspect Nayon remains fugitive
- Death toll climbs to six in Gazipur spinning mill fire