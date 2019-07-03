Police charge ex-principal Siraj in court with sexual assault of madrasa girl Nusrat
Feni Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 03 Jul 2019 11:54 PM BdST Updated: 03 Jul 2019 11:54 PM BdST
Police have charged sacked madrasa principal SM Siraj-ud-Daula in court with sexually harassing student Nusrat Jahan Rafi in Feni.
Police Bureau of Investigation Inspector Md Shah Alam submitted the charge-sheet to judge Zakir Hossain of the court of Senior Judicial Magistrate in Feni on Wednesday.
Shahjahan Saju, the lawyer for the plaintiff and Nusrat’s mother Shirina Akhtar, said the hearing on the charge-sheet will be held on Thursday before the case is forwarded to the Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal.
Nusrat was set on fire on the rooftop of the madrasa at Sonagazi on Apr 6 allegedly by Siraj’s followers after refusing to drop the sexual abuse charges against him.
She died five days later and the trial of the murder case is under way at another court.
Inspector Shah Alam said audio and video clips related to the murder of Nusrat was also included in the charge-sheet of the sexual abuse case.
