Police arrest Barguna murder suspect Rifat Farazi
Barguna Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 03 Jul 2019 10:21 AM BdST Updated: 03 Jul 2019 11:45 AM BdST
Police have arrested Rifat Farazi, another suspect in the daylight murder of Refat Shorif in Barguna town.
A police team arrested Rifat Farazi on Wednesday morning, Sub-Inspector Maruf Hossain said.
Rifat Farazi, nephew of Barguna District Council Chairman Delwar Hossain, was the main associate of Sabbir Ahmed, who dubbed himself as Nayan Bond in his crime world.
Police are also looking for his brother Rishan Farazi.
On Jun 25, Refat, 23, was attacked in broad daylight by a group of assailants wielding long, sharp weapons in the town's College Road area as his wife desperately but vainly tried to save him.
Afterwards, he was taken to Barishal Medical College Hospital where he died of excessive bleeding from the wounds he sustained during the attack.
The video of the attack later went viral on the Internet and it sparked an outrage across the country.
Barguna Government College Degree First Year student Minny, wife of Refat Shorif, later named Nayan Bond, Rifat Farazi and his brother Rishan Farazi in connection to the incident.
