Home > Bangladesh

Nine get death for attacks on train carrying Hasina 25 years ago

  Pabna Correspondent  bdnews24.com

Published: 03 Jul 2019 12:42 PM BdST Updated: 03 Jul 2019 02:20 PM BdST

A Pabna court has sentenced nine people to death and 25 others to life in prison for attacking a train that carried Sheikh Hasina 25 years ago.

Additional Sessions Judge Rostom Ali also jailed 13 people for 10 years.

Hasina, the then opposition leader and current prime minister, was leading a nationwide campaign by rail when her coach came under attack upon arriving in Pabna's Ishwardy on Sept 23, 1994.

Hasina survived the assault carried out during BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia's first term as prime minister.

The railway police, as plaintiff, subsequently initiated a case against 135 people in connection with the incident.

But the investigation hit a snag during the BNP's rule before picking up speed once the Awami League formed government in 1996.

Police later submitted a charge sheet against 52 accused, including Bablu and Pintu, at the end of the probe.

Print Friendly and PDF

ICC Cricket World Cup - South Africa v India - The Ageas Bowl, Southampton, Britain - June 5, 2019 India's Jasprit Bumrah celebrates taking the wicket of South Africa's Hashim Amla Action Images via Reuters
Bumrah reaps benefits of net practice
ICC Cricket World Cup - England v Bangladesh - Cardiff Wales Stadium, Cardiff, Britain - June 8, 2019 Bangladesh's Tamim Iqbal misses a catch to dismiss England's Eoin Morgan Action Images via Reuters
Coach Rhodes rues poor luck
WC pitches tougher to bat on second: Morgan
ICC Cricket World Cup - Bangladesh v India - Edgbaston, Birmingham, Britain - July 2, 2019 India's Rohit Sharma celebrates his century Action Images via Reuters  
Rohit has most centuries at a WC

More stories

Barguna murder: Rifat Farazi arrested

WEF to focus on Bangladesh, Bangabandhu

Guard dies in Gazipur mill fire

PM joins WEF meeting in China

Woman, daughter shot dead in Rangamati

DIG Mizan sent to jail

No licence, no bike

Ershad not out of danger: GM Quader

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.