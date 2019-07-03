Nine get death for attacks on train carrying Hasina 25 years ago
Pabna Correspondent bdnews24.com
Published: 03 Jul 2019 12:42 PM BdST Updated: 03 Jul 2019 02:20 PM BdST
A Pabna court has sentenced nine people to death and 25 others to life in prison for attacking a train that carried Sheikh Hasina 25 years ago.
Additional Sessions Judge Rostom Ali also jailed 13 people for 10 years.
Hasina, the then opposition leader and current prime minister, was leading a nationwide campaign by rail when her coach came under attack upon arriving in Pabna's Ishwardy on Sept 23, 1994.
Hasina survived the assault carried out during BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia's first term as prime minister.
The railway police, as plaintiff, subsequently initiated a case against 135 people in connection with the incident.
But the investigation hit a snag during the BNP's rule before picking up speed once the Awami League formed government in 1996.
Police later submitted a charge sheet against 52 accused, including Bablu and Pintu, at the end of the probe.
