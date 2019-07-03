Death toll reaches four in Gazipur spinning mill fire
Gazipur Correspondent bdnews24.com
Published: 03 Jul 2019 10:55 AM BdST Updated: 03 Jul 2019 10:55 AM BdST
The death toll in a spinning mill fire in Gazipur’s Sreepur has reached four as rescuers combed through the debris and found three charred bodies on Wednesday morning.
Earlier, a security personnel who was rescued from the toilet in the factory was pronounced dead later in the hospital.
“Those three bodies recovered in the morning were burnt beyond recognition,” said Fire Service Deputy Assistant Director Akhtaruzzaman.
The fire broke out on Tuesday afternoon at the storage of Auto Spinning Limited near the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway.
Two units from the Sreepur Fire Station and two from the Bhaluka Fire Station began to douse the fire as firemen from other nearby fire stations joined them.
The rescue operation began after the flames were tamed.
