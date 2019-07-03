Death toll reaches four in Gazipur spinning mill fire

Earlier, a security personnel who was rescued from the toilet in the factory was pronounced dead later in the hospital.

“Those three bodies recovered in the morning were burnt beyond recognition,” said Fire Service Deputy Assistant Director Akhtaruzzaman.

The fire broke out on Tuesday afternoon at the storage of Auto Spinning Limited near the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway.

Two units from the Sreepur Fire Station and two from the Bhaluka Fire Station began to douse the fire as firemen from other nearby fire stations joined them.

The rescue operation began after the flames were tamed.