Death toll climbs to six in Gazipur spinning mill fire

Published: 03 Jul 2019 10:55 AM BdST Updated: 03 Jul 2019 02:38 PM BdST

The death toll in a spinning mill fire in Gazipur’s Sreepur has climbed to six as rescuers combed through the debris on Wednesday.

According to police, rescuers recovered two more bodies from the factory's AC plant around 12pm on Wednesday to add to the four fatalities reported in the incident.

Earlier, a security personnel, trapped inside a toilet at the factory, died in the deadly blaze that erupted on Tuesday, according to the fire service.

Later, rescuers found three charred bodies in the rubble of fire-ravaged factory on Wednesday morning.

The fire broke out around 2:30pm on Tuesday at the cotton storage of Otto Spinning Limited in the upazila's Nayanpur area near the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway.

Eighteen units of the fire service doused the flames after 11 hours of efforts before firemen entered the factory to carry out the dumping work.

A six-strong probe panel has been formed by the local administration to look into the incident.

