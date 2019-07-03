Home > Bangladesh

Child dies in Ashulia gas explosion

  Savar Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 03 Jul 2019 03:40 PM BdST Updated: 03 Jul 2019 03:40 PM BdST

A gas pipeline has exploded in a house in Savar, killing a toddler and injuring four others.

Rescuers have identified the dead child as one-and-a-half-year-old Tahsin, son of Nazmul Hasan who hailed from Mohammadpur in Magura district.

A one-storey under-construction building at Kathgara in Ashulia, owned by Akbar Hossain, collapsed in the explosion, said Jahangir Alam, an officer of the local Fire Service Station.

The injured Moushumi, 22, Meem, 4, Abul Kalam and Dipu have been admitted to a local hospital.

A crack opened in the gas pipeline, the possible reason for the explosion, Jahangir said citing the locals. The tenants of the house informed the homeowner about the broken pipeline but he did not repair it.

“The building collapsed with a big bang in the morning. We assume that the house collapsed because of the gas explosion,” said Fire Service Commander Anowarul Haque.

“The building was a fragile structure,” said Ashulia Police Station chief Rezaul Haque. 

A team of engineers will visit the scene to determine if the building was constructed following the rules, he said.

Print Friendly and PDF

ICC Cricket World Cup - South Africa v India - The Ageas Bowl, Southampton, Britain - June 5, 2019 India's Jasprit Bumrah celebrates taking the wicket of South Africa's Hashim Amla Action Images via Reuters
Bumrah reaps benefits of net practice
ICC Cricket World Cup - England v Bangladesh - Cardiff Wales Stadium, Cardiff, Britain - June 8, 2019 Bangladesh's Tamim Iqbal misses a catch to dismiss England's Eoin Morgan Action Images via Reuters
Coach Rhodes rues poor luck
WC pitches tougher to bat on second: Morgan
ICC Cricket World Cup - Bangladesh v India - Edgbaston, Birmingham, Britain - July 2, 2019 India's Rohit Sharma celebrates his century Action Images via Reuters  
Rohit has most centuries at a WC

More stories

Rickshaws banned from key roads

Child dies in gas explosion

Two die in Chattogram road crash

Hasina lands in Beijing

Farhad murder: Another suspect dies

Drug trafficker detained in Kishoreganj

Nine get death for attacks on train carrying Hasina

Death toll reaches 4 in Gazipur fire

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.