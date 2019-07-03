Child dies in Ashulia gas explosion

Rescuers have identified the dead child as one-and-a-half-year-old Tahsin, son of Nazmul Hasan who hailed from Mohammadpur in Magura district.

A one-storey under-construction building at Kathgara in Ashulia, owned by Akbar Hossain, collapsed in the explosion, said Jahangir Alam, an officer of the local Fire Service Station.

The injured Moushumi, 22, Meem, 4, Abul Kalam and Dipu have been admitted to a local hospital.

A crack opened in the gas pipeline, the possible reason for the explosion, Jahangir said citing the locals. The tenants of the house informed the homeowner about the broken pipeline but he did not repair it.

“The building collapsed with a big bang in the morning. We assume that the house collapsed because of the gas explosion,” said Fire Service Commander Anowarul Haque.

“The building was a fragile structure,” said Ashulia Police Station chief Rezaul Haque.

A team of engineers will visit the scene to determine if the building was constructed following the rules, he said.