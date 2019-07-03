Bangladesh leader Hasina touches down in Beijing

A special chartered flight carrying Hasina and her delegation landed in the Chinese capital at 11am local time.

China’s Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Qin Gang received the prime minister, who was accorded a guard of honour at the airport.

Hasina is set to hold talks with China’s President Xi Jinping, Prime Minister Li Keqiang and the chairman of the National People’s Congress while in Beijing.

A number of memoranda of understanding are also scheduled to be signed between China and Bangladesh during the prime minister’s visit.

While the focus of the visit is mainly on drawing investment, the Rohingya issue will also be high on the agenda, said Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen.

The ongoing Rohingya crisis will be discussed with Chinese leaders in order to find a resolution to the issue.

After the reception at Beijing Capital International Airport, a ceremonial motorcade will escort the prime minister to Diaoyutai State Guest House, where she will stay during the visit.

She will join a community reception to be hosted in her honour by expatriate Bangladeshis in the Chinese capital on Wednesday evening.

On Thursday, she will place wreaths at the Heroes Memorial at the Great Hall of the People before attending the meeting with Prime Minister Li. The prime minister will then attend the agreement signing ceremony at the Great Hall.

Hasina will also attend a banquet hosted by Xi at the Diaoyutai State Guest House in the evening.

She will then attend a roundtable with Chinese business leaders at CCPIT on the same day.

Hasina is slated to deliver an address on July 5 at an event arranged by ‘Pangoal Institution’, a Chinese think tank. Later, she is expected to meet executives of Chinese firms.

The two countries are expected to sign eight memoranda of understanding, or MOUs, during Hasina’s visit.

THE MoUs TO BE SIGNED

>> Framework agreement on expanding the power supply system in the areas under DPDC

>> Government concessional loan agreement on expanding and strengthening the power supply system in the areas under DPDC

>> Preferential buyers credit loan agreement on expanding and strengthening the power supply system in the areas under DPDC

>> Framework agreement on strengthening the power grid network under the PGCB project

>> MoU on economic and technical cooperation between Bangladesh and China

>>MoU to establish investment cooperation working group

>> MoU on information sharing on Yrlung Zangbo river and Brahmaputra river and its implementation plan

>> MoU on cultural exchange and tourism programme

The prime minister will leave Beijing at 11am (local time) on July 6 and return home at 1:35 pm BdST on the same day.