Another suspect in AL leader Farhad murder dies in police ‘shootout’

The incident occurred in an under construction building near United International University (UIU) campus in Vatara’s Satarkul early on Wednesday morning, said Moshiur Rahman, deputy commissioner of Detective Branch of Police.

The dead has been identified only as Ramjan, 36, who was implicated in a series of cases relating to murder, extortion and arms dealing, he told bdnews24.com.

On Jun 15 in 2018, Farhad was shot dead after the Jummah prayers in a mosque in Dhaka’s Badda.

A month after the incident, two suspects in the murder, Nurul Islam Sunny, 28, and Amit, 35, were killed in an alleged shootout with police, which took place in the same area of Badda as Wednesday’s gunfight.

Informed of a meeting of outlaws in the area, a DB team raided a construction site located between the UIU campus and Satarkul Projapoti Garden, Moshiur said.

Sensing the presence of law enforcers, the criminals opened fire, forcing the police to retaliate, he added.

“Ramjan was found lying on the spot at the end of the gunfight. A pistol and yaba tablets were also recovered from the scene.”

Locals later identified him as a member of a criminal outfit led by ‘Ashik’ and ‘Mehedi’ which operates in the capital’s Gulshan, Badda, Tejgaon and other neighbouring areas.”