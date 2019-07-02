Woman, daughter shot dead in Rangamati

The victims were identified as Mra Sai Khai Marma and her daughter Mesingnu Marma, 25.

The incident took place in the remote Gobachhari area on early Tuesday. Police rushed to the spot after being reported over the incident in the morning, said Chandraghona Police OC Md Ashraf Uddin.

“Both of them were shot dead. Police did not provide further details on the suspects."

The bodies were taken to local police station and will be sent to hospital for post-mortem examination, the OC added.