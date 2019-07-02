Security guard killed in Gazipur spinning mill warehouse fire
Gazipur Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 02 Jul 2019 07:40 PM BdST Updated: 02 Jul 2019 07:40 PM BdST
A security guard has died in a fire that destroyed cotton and other goods at an auto-spinning mill in Gazipur’s Sripur.
Sripur Fire Station Officer Ram Prasad Paul said they were informed about the fire at the mill’s warehouse at Nayanpur around 2:30pm on Tuesday.
Eight units of firefighters joined the work to douse the fire afterwards.
The victim, identified only as Russell, 35, from Mymensingh’s Gafargaon, was trapped inside a toilet.
“He started screaming after seeing the fire and smoke. He was declared dead at the Sripur Upazila Health Complex,” Paul said.
Doctor Mahmud Rahman at the health complex said the upper side of Russell’s body, including his throat, was burnt in the fire.
The body has been sent to Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmad Medical College Hospital for post-mortem examination.
ICC Cricket World Cup - Sri Lanka v West Indies - Emirates Riverside, Chester-Le-Street, Britain - July 1, 2019 Sri Lanka's Avishka Fernando celebrates his century Action Images via Reuters
Sri Lanka edge out WI
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- PM Hasina attends WEF meeting in China’s Dalian
- Woman, daughter shot dead in Rangamati
- Licence a must to buy new motorbike: BRTA
- Ershad not out of danger, says brother GM Quader
- DIG Mizan sent to jail in graft case
- Barguna murder suspect Nayan Bond dies in police ‘shootout’
- Bangladesh leader Hasina touches down in China amid Rohingya crisis with Myanmar
- Travellers hit out at Biman Bangladesh Airlines over ‘poor service’
- Met Office warns of late July floods amid trough of low over Bay of Bengal
- Hajj flights from Bangladesh start from Thursday
Most Read
- Barguna murder suspect Nayon Bond dies in police ‘shootout’
- Old video from Bangladesh goes viral with false communal spin in India
- Jatiya Party chief Ershad put on life support: Health minister
- Travellers hit out at Biman Bangladesh Airlines over ‘poor service’
- Bangladesh captain Mashrafe unfazed by short Edgbaston boundary
- Pakistani man kills wife, two children, six others in alleged honour killing
- Bangladesh leader Hasina touches down in China amid Rohingya crisis with Myanmar
- Met Office warns of late July floods amid trough of low over Bay of Bengal
- LDP leader Redwan detained with bullets at Dhaka airport
- HC rejects DIG Mizan’s bail appeal, orders police to take him into custody