Home > Bangladesh

Security guard killed in Gazipur spinning mill warehouse fire

  Gazipur Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 02 Jul 2019 07:40 PM BdST Updated: 02 Jul 2019 07:40 PM BdST

A security guard has died in a fire that destroyed cotton and other goods at an auto-spinning mill in Gazipur’s Sripur.

Sripur Fire Station Officer Ram Prasad Paul said they were informed about the fire at the mill’s warehouse at Nayanpur around 2:30pm on Tuesday.

Eight units of firefighters joined the work to douse the fire afterwards.

The victim, identified only as Russell, 35, from Mymensingh’s Gafargaon, was trapped inside a toilet.

“He started screaming after seeing the fire and smoke. He was declared dead at the Sripur Upazila Health Complex,” Paul said.    

Doctor Mahmud Rahman at the health complex said the upper side of Russell’s body, including his throat, was burnt in the fire.

The body has been sent to Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmad Medical College Hospital for post-mortem examination.

