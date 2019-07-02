PM Hasina attends WEF meeting in China’s Dalian

The conference focuses on finding the ways to face the challenges in global trade, investment and information technology.

The conference in Dalian, referred to as ‘Summer Davos’, is formally known as ‘WEF Annual Meeting of the New Champions-2019.”

It is attended by almost 2,000 representatives of government, business community, civil society, and the fields of arts and education.

This year’s theme in Summer Davos has been fixed as ‘Leadership 4.0-succeeding in a new era of globalisation.’

Hasina arrived in the Dalian International Conference Centre before the conference began at 10.30am local time on Wednesday. She exchanged greetings with the representatives from different countries.

Saima Wazed Hossain, the prime minister’s daughter and chairperson of National Advisory Committee on Autism, accompanied her.

Executive Chairman of World Economic Forum Klaus Schwab focused on inclusive sustainable development by presenting the recent picture of globalisation in the inaugural ceremony.

Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang discussed the issue of globalisation with its challenges and future endeavours to take.

It is important to ensure that everyone gets equal advantage, he said while stressing the need of trade expansion and opening the further scope of globalisation.

The Chinese premier highlighted the need of new partnership and inclusive development as he mentioned the stagnant world investment and business sector.

The prime minister will later head to Beijing on a special chartered flight on Wednesday. She is likely to meet the Chinese president, the prime minster and the chairman of National People’s Congress there.

A number of memoranda of understanding are scheduled to be signed between China and Bangladesh during the prime minister’s visit. The government expects to discuss the Rohingya issue with the Chinese leaders in order to draw recommendations to solve it.