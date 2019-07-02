Ershad not out of danger, says brother GM Quader
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 02 Jul 2019 02:20 PM BdST Updated: 02 Jul 2019 02:20 PM BdST
The condition of Jatiya Party Chairman HM Ershad now undergoing treatment at the Combined Military Hospital is not out of danger, according to his brother GM Quader.
“His kidneys are functioning partially; the breathing problem is as like as it was yesterday. His health condition remains stable.”
“The fluid he had in his lungs yesterday still remains today. The condition has not improved. In these circumstances, his health condition may deteriorate,” said Quader, also the acting chairman of the party.
The 90-year-old Ershad already had a low haemoglobin level in his blood and was diagnosed with lung infection and kidney ailment after he was admitted to the CMH on Jun 22.
The Jatiya Party had so far said that Ershad was being treated in the hospital’s ‘Critical Care Unit’. But on Monday, AKM Mustafa, a member of Jatiya Party’s central committee, in a Facebook post revealed that the party chief had been transferred to the Intensive Care Unit.
Mustafa posted a photograph with the caption “Pallibandhu Ershad Sir with his wife Raushan Ershad reciting the Holy Quran beside him.”
Ershad is on ‘life support,’ and in a ‘critical’ condition, Health Minister Zahid Malik told the media after visiting Ershad in the hospital on Monday evening.
“What we understand by life support is that the patient continues to breathe through artificial ventilation. Ershad hasn’t reached that stage,” Quader told journalists on Tuesday.
“He is opening his eyes when called. The doctors said that he is in a drowsy state. Sometimes, he is sleeping and sometimes waking up. It’s not that he is in his senses completely but he is responding. I’ve met him.”
