DIG Mizan sent to jail in graft case
Court Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 02 Jul 2019 01:32 PM BdST Updated: 02 Jul 2019 01:32 PM BdST
A Dhaka court has sent disgraced police officer Mizanur Rahman to jail after turning down his bail appeal in a graft case filed by the anti-corruption agency.
Judge KM Imrul Kayes passed the order after the police produced him before the court on Tuesday, a day after the High Court handed him over to the police.
The HC also ordered the Dhaka Metropolitan Police to produce Mizan, the suspended deputy inspector general of police, before the court within 24 hours. Later, the police officer was taken to Shahbagh Police Station.
On Jun 24, Manjur Morshed, a director of the Anti-Corruption Commission, filed a case against him, his wife, brother and nephew accusing them of amassing illegal wealth.
The ACC found evidence of his illegal assets worth over Tk 30.7 million. DIG Mizanur in a television interview had claimed that ACC Director Khandaker Enamul Basir took bribes from him promising that he would be given a clean chit.
Basir also divulged probe details during the investigation, according to ACC officials. Audio clips of mobile conversations between DIG Mizan and Basir were aired on television.
Earlier, DIG Mizan was withdrawn from DMP as its additional commissioner when the allegation against him of abducting a woman and marrying her forcibly, despite having a wife and children, surfaced.
ICC Cricket World Cup - Sri Lanka v West Indies - Emirates Riverside, Chester-Le-Street, Britain - July 1, 2019 Sri Lanka's Avishka Fernando celebrates his century Action Images via Reuters
Sri Lanka edge out WI
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - India v Pakistan - Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - Jun 16, 2019 India's Vijay Shankar celebrates the wicket of Pakistan's Imam-ul-Haq. Reuters
India's Shankar out of World Cup
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Ershad not out of danger, says brother GM Quader
- DIG Mizan sent to jail in graft case
- Barguna murder suspect Nayan Bond dies in police ‘shootout’
- Bangladesh leader Hasina touches down in China amid Rohingya crisis with Myanmar
- Travellers hit out at Biman Bangladesh Airlines over ‘poor service’
- Met Office warns of late July floods amid trough of low over Bay of Bengal
- Hajj flights from Bangladesh start from Thursday
- Leftist parties call half-day strike for July 7 over gas price
- PSC publishes results of 38th BCS written tests
- HC rejects DIG Mizan’s bail appeal, orders police to take him into custody
Most Read
- Old video from Bangladesh goes viral with false communal spin in India
- Barguna murder suspect Nayan Bond dies in police ‘shootout’
- Jatiya Party chief Ershad put on life support: Health minister
- Travellers hit out at Biman Bangladesh Airlines over ‘poor service’
- HC rejects DIG Mizan’s bail appeal, orders police to take him into custody
- LDP leader Redwan detained with bullets at Dhaka airport
- Pakistani man kills wife, two children, six others in alleged honour killing
- Bangladesh captain Mashrafe unfazed by short Edgbaston boundary
- PSC publishes results of 38th BCS written tests
- India blame late Dhoni-Jadhav crawl on slowing pitch