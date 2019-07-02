DIG Mizan sent to jail in graft case

Judge KM Imrul Kayes passed the order after the police produced him before the court on Tuesday, a day after the High Court handed him over to the police.

The HC also ordered the Dhaka Metropolitan Police to produce Mizan, the suspended deputy inspector general of police, before the court within 24 hours. Later, the police officer was taken to Shahbagh Police Station.

On Jun 24, Manjur Morshed, a director of the Anti-Corruption Commission, filed a case against him, his wife, brother and nephew accusing them of amassing illegal wealth.

The ACC found evidence of his illegal assets worth over Tk 30.7 million. DIG Mizanur in a television interview had claimed that ACC Director Khandaker Enamul Basir took bribes from him promising that he would be given a clean chit.

Basir also divulged probe details during the investigation, according to ACC officials. Audio clips of mobile conversations between DIG Mizan and Basir were aired on television.

Earlier, DIG Mizan was withdrawn from DMP as its additional commissioner when the allegation against him of abducting a woman and marrying her forcibly, despite having a wife and children, surfaced.