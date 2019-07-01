Home > Bangladesh

Three die as pick-up van hits truck in Mymensingh

  Mymensingh Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 01 Jul 2019 10:56 AM BdST Updated: 01 Jul 2019 10:56 AM BdST

Three people have been killed after a pick-up van hit a truck from behind at Mymensingh’s Bhaluka Upazila.

The accident took place on the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway in Meherabari neighbourhood around 5am on Monday, according to Mohammad Main Uddin, chief of the Bhaluka Police Station.

The dead were identified as pick-up van driver Tayez Uddin, 42, his assistant Babul Mia, 35, and fish trader Taher Mia, 44. All of them were the residents of Netrokona’s Mohonganj Upazila.

“A fish-laden pick-up van crashed into a Dhaka-bound truck from behind, killing the three on the scene,” said the OC. The front part of the van was twisted.

Police took the bodies to the Highway Police Post.

Print Friendly and PDF

Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - England v India - Edgbaston, Birmingham, Britain - June 30, 2019 India's MS Dhoni spits out blood after sucking his cut thumb Action Images via Reuters
India blame late Dhoni-Jadhav crawl
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - England v India - Edgbaston, Birmingham, Britain - June 30, 2019 India's MS Dhoni shakes hands with England's Jonny Bairstow at the end of the match Action Images via Reuters
England boost semi-final hopes 
Australia beat NZ
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - Pakistan v Afghanistan - Headingley, Leeds, Britain - June 29, 2019 General view as fans clash Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith
Naib calls for calm after fan clashes

More stories

Refat murder suspects Hridoy, Oli arrested

Hasina train attack: 30 suspects sent to jail

Headmaster arrested for ‘rape’

Uber driver killers tried to hijack his car: Police

DIG Mizanur seeks bail in graft case

Motorcyclist dies in Jhenaidah crash

4 burnt in Dhaka cylinder blast

3 arrested for murder of Uber driver

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.