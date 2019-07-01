Three die as pick-up van hits truck in Mymensingh

The accident took place on the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway in Meherabari neighbourhood around 5am on Monday, according to Mohammad Main Uddin, chief of the Bhaluka Police Station.

The dead were identified as pick-up van driver Tayez Uddin, 42, his assistant Babul Mia, 35, and fish trader Taher Mia, 44. All of them were the residents of Netrokona’s Mohonganj Upazila.

“A fish-laden pick-up van crashed into a Dhaka-bound truck from behind, killing the three on the scene,” said the OC. The front part of the van was twisted.

Police took the bodies to the Highway Police Post.