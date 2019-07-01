PSC publishes results of 38th BCS written tests
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 01 Jul 2019 05:09 PM BdST Updated: 01 Jul 2019 05:09 PM BdST
The Public Service Commission has published the results of the written tests under the 38th BCS exam choosing 9,862 examinees for the oral exam.
The oral exam may start on Jul 29, PSC Exam Controller AEM Nesaruddin said on Monday. The complete timetable will be published soon.
A number of 288,899 job seekers sat for the preliminary exam in the 38th BCS while 346,440 candidates had applied initially. The number of candidates attending the written tests was 14,546.
The government will appoint 2,024 officials, including 300 in administration cadre and 100 in police, through the 38th BCS exam.
