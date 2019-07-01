Home > Bangladesh

Police arrest Barguna murder suspects Tiktok Hridoy, Oli

  Barguna Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 01 Jul 2019 04:44 AM BdST Updated: 01 Jul 2019 04:44 AM BdST

Police have arrested two more suspects over Refat Shorif murder which has drawn huge attention after a video of the hacking attack on the Barguna youth before his wife went viral on social media.

The arrests of Tiktok Hridoy and ‘Oli’, both among 12 suspects named in a case started by Refat’s father, on Sunday night have taken the number of arrestees in the case to eight.

Barguna Superintendent of Police Md Maruf Hossain confirmed the news of the new arrests, but declined to reveal details.

Earlier, police arrested four other suspects, ‘Tanvir’, ‘Fahimul’, ‘Sagor’ and Nazmul Hasan, along with two of the accused in the case over the June 26 murder, 'Chandan' and 'Hasan'.

