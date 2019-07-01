Mobile courts to start crackdown on ads on foreign TV channels
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 01 Jul 2019 03:49 PM BdST Updated: 01 Jul 2019 03:49 PM BdST
The government has assigned mobile courts to crack down on local ads aired on foreign television channels in Bangladesh. The courts will begin their drive on Monday.
The courts will also ensure that the cable operators do not air ads and broadcast the TV channels following the chronological order fixed by local TV channel owners, Information Minister Hasan Mahmud said on Monday.
“We have sent out instructions to the deputy commissioners to run the mobile courts. The courts should take measures wherever the law is being defied. We have opted for this measure to protect the interests of the country, its democracy and uphold the law of the land,” the minister said in a media briefing at the Secretariat.
“We’ll take legal action against those who broadcast ads on foreign channels,” the minister said.
The cable operators who do not follow the chronological order will be punished.
Bangladesh Cable Television Network Act 2006 has a provision to cancel licences and impose two-year jail and fine for broadcasting ads on foreign channels.
Distributors in different countries, including the UK and India, trim off the ads and run only programmes, during the broadcast by the foreign channels.
It never happened in Bangladesh.
Many local companies broadcast their ads on foreign channels pushing the local broadcasters into a tight corner as they lose ad revenue to foreign peers. Local television channel owners sought help from the government.
