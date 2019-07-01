Met Office warns of late July floods amid trough of low over Bay of Bengal
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 01 Jul 2019 11:45 PM BdST Updated: 01 Jul 2019 11:45 PM BdST
Weathermen have forecast heavy rains on Tuesday as the south-west monsoon winds begin to build momentum across Bangladesh.
The Bangladesh Meteorological Development has also asked maritime ports to hoist cautionary signal No. 3 amid fears of a well-marked low over the Bay of Bengal turning into a storm.
Persistent showers could lead to floods in the country’s northern and north-eastern regions in mid to late July, warned the Met Office.
Senior Meteorologist Abdur Rahman Khan said, low pressure over the sea intensified and moved towards the northwestern Bay of Bengal and nearby areas of Bangladesh, West Bengal and Odisha in India. It could intensify further and head towards the northeast.
“As a result of the trough of low lying over north Bay of Bengal and the surrounding areas, squally winds could sweep across the sea ports and coastal parts of Bangladesh.”
Consequently, the maritime ports in Chattogram, Cox’s Bazar, Mongla and Payra have been advised to hoist local cautionary signal No. 3.
All fishing boats and trawlers over north bay and deep sea have been advised not to venture into the deep sea.
On the long-term weather forecast of July, Bangladesh Meteorological Department’s Director Shamsuddin Ahmed said, "There will likely be average rainfall (over 20 days) this month. But there may be slightly above-average rainfall in the southern region."
According to the Met Office, two or three troughs of low pressure might occur over the Bay of Bengal in July, which could intensify into a depression.
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - India v Pakistan - Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - Jun 16, 2019 India's Vijay Shankar celebrates the wicket of Pakistan's Imam-ul-Haq. Reuters
India's Shankar out of World Cup
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - England v India - Edgbaston, Birmingham, Britain - June 30, 2019 India's MS Dhoni spits out blood after sucking his cut thumb Action Images via Reuters
India blame late Dhoni-Jadhav crawl
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Met Office warns of late July floods amid trough of low over Bay of Bengal
- Hajj flights from Bangladesh start from Thursday
- Leftist parties call half-day strike for July 7 over gas price
- PSC publishes results of 38th BCS written tests
- HC rejects DIG Mizan’s bail appeal, orders police to take him into custody
- Mobile courts to start crackdown on ads on foreign TV channels
- LDP leader Redwan detained with bullets at Dhaka airport
- Three die as pick-up van hits truck in Mymensingh
- Police arrest Barguna murder suspects Tiktok Hridoy, Oli
- Head teacher arrested for alleged rape of class 9 student in Dhaka
Most Read
- Old video from Bangladesh goes viral with false communal spin in India
- Ershad has water in lungs, being given oxygen as health worsens, brother says
- India blame late Dhoni-Jadhav crawl on slowing pitch
- Head teacher arrested for alleged rape of class 9 student in Dhaka
- LDP leader Redwan detained with bullets at Dhaka airport
- Jatiya Party chief Ershad’s condition remains ‘unchanged’
- HC rejects DIG Mizan’s bail appeal, orders police to take him into custody
- Gas price hike will bring ‘more loss than profit’
- Police arrest Barguna murder suspects Tiktok Hridoy, Oli
- Carjackers admit killing Uber driver in Dhaka for his Toyota Allion: Police