Met Office warns of late July floods amid trough of low over Bay of Bengal

The Bangladesh Meteorological Development has also asked maritime ports to hoist cautionary signal No. 3 amid fears of a well-marked low over the Bay of Bengal turning into a storm.

Persistent showers could lead to floods in the country’s northern and north-eastern regions in mid to late July, warned the Met Office.

Senior Meteorologist Abdur Rahman Khan said, low pressure over the sea intensified and moved towards the northwestern Bay of Bengal and nearby areas of Bangladesh, West Bengal and Odisha in India. It could intensify further and head towards the northeast.

“As a result of the trough of low lying over north Bay of Bengal and the surrounding areas, squally winds could sweep across the sea ports and coastal parts of Bangladesh.”

Consequently, the maritime ports in Chattogram, Cox’s Bazar, Mongla and Payra have been advised to hoist local cautionary signal No. 3.

All fishing boats and trawlers over north bay and deep sea have been advised not to venture into the deep sea.

On the long-term weather forecast of July, Bangladesh Meteorological Department’s Director Shamsuddin Ahmed said, "There will likely be average rainfall (over 20 days) this month. But there may be slightly above-average rainfall in the southern region."

According to the Met Office, two or three troughs of low pressure might occur over the Bay of Bengal in July, which could intensify into a depression.