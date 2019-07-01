Leftist parties call half-day strike for July 7 over gas price
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 01 Jul 2019 05:40 PM BdST Updated: 01 Jul 2019 05:40 PM BdST
The Left Democratic Alliance has called a half-day nationwide general strike for July 7, protesting a gas price hike.
The leftist alliance took the decision after an urgent meeting of the party in Dhaka on Monday.
“We’ve decided to enforce a half-day general strike from 6am to 2pm on July 7 to protest raising gas prices and the anti-people budget,” the party said in a statement on Monday.
On Sunday, the Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission raised the price of gas by an average rate of 32.8 percent across the board to be effective from July 1.
The price of household gas will rise to Tk 925 for a single-burner cooking stove and Tk 975 for a double-burner stove from Tk 750 and Tk 800, respectively.
For customers paying for gas by the cubic metre, the price will jump to Tk 12.6 per cubic metre from Tk 9.1.
The BERC announced the changes in a public notice, hiking gas prices for unmetered household connections by 23 percent and metered connections by 38 percent.
