LDP leader Redwan detained with bullets at Dhaka airport

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 01 Jul 2019 01:57 PM BdST Updated: 01 Jul 2019 01:57 PM BdST

A leader of Liberal Democratic Party has been detained with seven bullets at Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka.

LDP Secretary General Redwan Ahmed was detained for carrying the bullets into the airport without notifying the authorities about it on Monday, the airport’s Aviation Security Forces Director Nur Alam Siddique told bdnews24.com.

More to follow

