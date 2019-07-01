HC rejects DIG Mizan’s bail appeal, orders police to take him into custody

The High Court has rejected an appeal for anticipatory bail for Deputy Inspector General of Police Mizanur Rahman, who was earlier suspended on graft charges, and ordered police to take him into custody.

Justice Obaidul Hassan and Justice SM Kuddus Zaman passed the order after hearing Mizan's bail petition on Monday. More to follow

