Hajj flights from Bangladesh start from Thursday
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 01 Jul 2019 09:24 PM BdST Updated: 01 Jul 2019 09:24 PM BdST
Biman Bangladesh Airlines is all set to operate Hajj flights from Thursday, the flag carrier says.
The first flight (BG-3001) will leave for Jeddah at 7:15am with 419 passengers on Jul 4, Biman Director (Flight Operations) Captain Farhat Hasan Jamil briefed to media on Monday.
Civil Aviation and Tourism Minister Md Mahbub Ali and Religious Affairs Minister Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah will inaugurate the flights and bid them farewell at the Dhaka airport, he said.
On Thursday, four more flights, BG-3101, BG-3201, BG-3301, and BG-0035 will leave for Jeddah around 11.15am, 3.15pm, 7.15pm and 8.15pm respectively.
The Hajj flights would be operated from Chittagong and Sylhet as well.
This year, a total of 127,198 pilgrims will go to Saudi Arabia to perform Hajj. Of them, Biman will ferry 63,599 pilgrims, 7,198 of them will go under government arrangement and 56,401 will go under non-government arrangement, according to the media statement.
The flag carrier will use its Boeing 777-300 ER aircraft to transport pilgrims. Regular Jeddah-bound flight will also carry them from Bangladesh.
The loss-making airlines will operate 304 dedicated flights and 61 regular flights to ferry pilgrims to the kingdom.
There will be 189 pre-Hajj flights between Jul 4 and Aug 5.
Return flights will start on Aug 17 and it will end on Sep 15.
