Home > Bangladesh

Hajj flights from Bangladesh start from Thursday

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 01 Jul 2019 09:24 PM BdST Updated: 01 Jul 2019 09:24 PM BdST

Biman Bangladesh Airlines is all set to operate Hajj flights from Thursday, the flag carrier says.

The first flight (BG-3001) will leave for Jeddah at 7:15am with 419 passengers on Jul 4, Biman Director (Flight Operations) Captain Farhat Hasan Jamil briefed to media on Monday. 

Civil Aviation and  Tourism Minister Md Mahbub Ali and Religious Affairs Minister Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah will inaugurate the flights and bid them farewell at the Dhaka airport, he said.

On Thursday, four more flights, BG-3101, BG-3201, BG-3301, and BG-0035 will leave for Jeddah around 11.15am, 3.15pm, 7.15pm and 8.15pm respectively.

The Hajj flights would be operated from Chittagong and Sylhet as well.

This year, a total of 127,198 pilgrims will go to Saudi Arabia to perform Hajj. Of them, Biman will ferry 63,599 pilgrims, 7,198 of them will go under government arrangement and 56,401 will go under non-government arrangement, according to the media statement.

The flag carrier will use its Boeing 777-300 ER aircraft to transport pilgrims. Regular Jeddah-bound flight will also carry them from Bangladesh.

The loss-making airlines will operate 304 dedicated flights and 61 regular flights to ferry pilgrims to the kingdom.

There will be 189 pre-Hajj flights between Jul 4 and Aug 5.

Return flights will start on Aug 17 and it will end on Sep 15.

Print Friendly and PDF

ICC Cricket World Cup - Sri Lanka v West Indies - Emirates Riverside, Chester-Le-Street, Britain - July 1, 2019 Sri Lanka's Avishka Fernando celebrates his century Action Images via Reuters 
West Indies to chase 339
Mashrafe unfazed by short Edgbaston boundary
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - India v Pakistan - Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - Jun 16, 2019 India's Vijay Shankar celebrates the wicket of Pakistan's Imam-ul-Haq. Reuters
India's Shankar out of World Cup
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - England v India - Edgbaston, Birmingham, Britain - June 30, 2019 India's MS Dhoni spits out blood after sucking his cut thumb Action Images via Reuters
India blame late Dhoni-Jadhav crawl

More stories

LDP leader Redwan detained with bullets at Dhaka airport

PSC Building

Results of 38th BCS written tests out

Three die as pick-up hits truck in Mymensingh

Refat murder suspects Hridoy, Oli arrested

Hasina train attack: 30 suspects sent to jail

Headmaster arrested for ‘rape’

Uber driver killers tried to hijack his car: Police

DIG Mizanur seeks bail in graft case

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.